TS government to introduce reuse of waste water policy in high rise buildings soon : KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government will implement a regulation promoting net water neutrality in buildings (high-rise residential and commercial)- mandatory recycling and reuse of wastewater and dual piping systems.

Participating in World Environment Day celebrations organised at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here, the minister sought cooperation from the prestigious institution.

KTR said that Government has invited tenders for the engagement of agencies for the establishment of Scientific Processing Units in 130 ULBs on a DBOT basis grouped into 9 clusters with a capacity of 2974 TPD wherein the compost generated and the bailed dry RDF material shall be sold to the tied-up industries by the agencies thereby reducing the burden on ULB towards cost involved in the processing of wet and dry waste.

He also said that the state will be promoting wastewater recycling in Hyderabad by introducing a policy.

" In partnership with ASCI, we will establish a circular economy hub at MAUD for resource efficiency, decarbonizing the economy and climate change mitigation", the minister said.