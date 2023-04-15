  • Menu
TS govt announces Ambedkar award

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Highlights

The state government has decided to introduce an award in the name of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to introduce an award in the name of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. The prestigious award will be presented to the people who excel in the public service and render services to the people at national and state-level every year.

This was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday at the public meeting after the unveiling of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue. The CM said his government will deposit Rs 51 crore in the bank and will use interest of around Rs 3 crore earned on it every year to present the awards.

