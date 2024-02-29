TS govt assigns NDSA to study Medigadda

Hyderabad: The State Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, stated that the government has entrusted the National Dam Safety Authority (NDS) with the task of conducting a study on the safety of the Medigadda barrage. He mentioned that a decision regarding the repair of the damaged piers would be made based on the findings of the authority's report. Additionally, he indicated that the government plans to take legal action against those deemed responsible for the barrage damage, following a thorough review of the vigilance report and obtaining legal opinions on the matter.

Addressing the press, the minister emphasised the government's commitment to addressing corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. He pointed out that the previous government had undertaken the Kaleshwaram works, incurring a cost of Rs 25,000 crore without a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The lift irrigation scheme associated with the project had seen an expenditure of Rs 95,000 crore, yet, as of the present date, it could only lift 160 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water from the Godavari River. The minister highlighted that the annual irrigation capacity generated by the project was limited to 6.50 lakh acres.

Uttam said that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) was investigating the Medigadda barrage, where recently sunk piers had impacted the structure's integrity. He also criticised BRS leaders for creating uproar over the government's decision to investigate the condition of the barrage and the alleged corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

The Minister demanded an apology from BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao for spreading falsehoods about the irrigation sector. He accused the opposition BRS of employing tactics to evade impending government actions related to the mishandling of the Kaleshwaram project. He clarified that there were no water resources available at the Annaram pump house for lifting in the current farming season.