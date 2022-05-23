TS govt sanctions Dalit Bandhu to 1.75 lakh families

Hyderabad: In a good news for the poor Dalits in the State, Telangana government has decided to bring in 1.75 lakh families under Dalit Bandhu this financial year. The government has sanctioned Rs.17,700 crore in the 2022-23 financial year budget. Besides extending financial aid of Rs.10 lakh to each Dalit family, the Telangana government has come up with Dalit Rakshana Nidhi to ensure that all Dalit families get help from the fund at times of distress.

The TRS government is also facilitating 10 per cent reservation for Dalits in sanctioning licences for medical shops, liquor shops, fertilisers, and other businesses.

Dalit Bandhu was launched as a pilot project in Huzurabad in 2021 with an aim to empower the Dalit families. The scheme was introduced in four mandals of Chintakani in Khammam, Tirumalagiri in Nalgonda, Charakonda in Nagarkurnool, and Nizam Sagar in Kamareddy districts under the pilot project.

Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Each SC family is considered a unit. Financial aid of Rs.10 lakh will be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries without any bank linkage with a 100 per cent subsidy. The scheme is now being implemented in 118 assembly constituencies across Telangana. A total of 100 units are being sanctioned in each Assembly constituency in the year 2021-22.

A Secretary rank officer was appointed to monitor the proceedings for the effective implementation of the scheme.