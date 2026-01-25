TS govt scraps plan to shift admin offices to T-Hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana government reversed its proposed plan to house some government offices at T Hub in Raidurg, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

It reaffirmed that T-Hub will remain a dedicated space for innovation rather than being absorbed into the state’s administrative footprint. After receiving significant backlash from various groups about the decision, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to cancel the proposal. Currently on a trip in the US, Revanth Reddy communicated with the Chief Secretary via phone to convey his directives. He emphasised that T Hub, as an incubator and innovation hub, should not include any government offices and insisted that any related plans be retracted immediately.

“Every inch of T-Hub facility will be utilised only to promote start-ups, tech enterprise, early stage companies with the goal aligned to TelanganaRising to create unicorns,” Revanth Reddy said in a statement.