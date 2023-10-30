TS govt submits details on Medigadda to NDSA team

Hyderabad: Abiding by the deadline set by the National Dam Safety Authority, the Telangana State Government on Sunday furnished the details of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) which includes the Medigadda barrage where piers sank recently.

Senior Irrigation officials said “The National Dam Safety Authority asked the State Dam Safety Authority (SDSA) to produce information on 17 of the 20 balance items by October 29. The SDSA officials submitted information on 15 items, and the NSDA has been notified that information on the remaining two items will be submitted shortly”.

According to official sources, the authority has requested the government to provide details on 20 different categories of information related to the building of the Medigadda barrage, as well as safety precautions implemented at other barrages, reservoirs, and pump sets. The official delegation of the authority already visited the project site, conducted a study, and ascertained the safety of the Medigadda barrage after sinking the piers at the project site.

The government is prepared to provide the DSA with an explanation of all aspects of the Kaleshwaram Lift Scheme, including barricades and the functioning of pump sets that lift water to reservoirs across the scheme.