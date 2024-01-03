TS govt to order ‘judicial probe’ into Kaleshwaram ‘scam’ within a week

Hyderabad: The State government will be ordering a judicial probe into the Kaleshwaram project within a week. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced this while affirming that those found guilty will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar held that the Congress government would fulfill its commitment as outlined in the party manifesto, a reassurance also given by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Legislative Council. He asserted that the judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project would commence this week, and those found guilty would not be spared.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that the present Congress government, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, believes in transparency. A team of cabinet ministers, along with media representatives, visited the Medigadda barrage to assess the situation. The Congress government is committed to ordering a probe and holding the guilty accountable.

He refuted the allegations made by Kishan Reddy, asserting that they were far from reality. He accused Kishan Reddy of attempting to mislead the public by levelling baseless allegations against Congress. Strongly condemning Kishan Reddy’s accusations, Uttam emphasised that the Congress government has been working transparently.

Uttam Kumar underlined that the BRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre had collaborated for nearly 3,500 days. However, Kishan Reddy is targeting the new Congress government in Telangana, which has not completed even 20 days in power. Ridiculing Kishan’s allegations, he questioned the BJP leaders’ inaction during the previous 10 years when the Kaleshwaram project scam occurred under the then BRS government.

The Minister criticised BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, for talking about the Kaleshwaram ‘scam’ without initiating any inquiry by the CBI or Enforcement Directorate. He highlighted the contrasting approach where the BJP government targets opposition leaders in various States but has not ordered a single inquiry against the KCR government, despite serious allegations of corruption.