TS govt unveils new health scheme for staff, pensioners

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Sunday announced a new health scheme for the state government employees and pensioners forming Employees Health Care Trust(EHCT).

The government has formed a trust in the name of Employee Health Care Trust, which would benefit the family members of the employees and pensioners. The trust Board would be headed by the Chief Secretary and members would be officials and employees. The government issued GO 186 in this regard on Sunday. The first pay revision commission had recommended a special health scheme for the employees and pensioners and it had also wanted the government to collect some money for running the trust. The state government on its part would provide matching grants every month. The Employees association had given their consent for contributing 1 per cent of their basic pay.

The health Minister T Harish Rao had a meeting with the employees association and gave a report to the government. As per the discussions, the government would set up an Employees Healthcare Trust and the Chief Secretary would be the head of the trust. From the government side the members would be Finance Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Education, General Administration department secretaries, Home Department chief secretary, Director of Medical Education, the CEO of Aarogyasri Trust would be the members. The government would nominate six members from employees and two from pensioners. The board members would send proposals for policy decisions. The money deducted from employees and pensioners would be directly deposited in the trust. The government has already sanctioned 15 posts for the management of the EHCT. The other guidelines for the scheme would be announced later.

The Health Minister Harish Rao has welcomed the decision of the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. With this decision the employees, pensioners and their family members would be getting the best treatment, he said adding that it was once again proved that the present government headed by CM KCR was the employee friendly government.