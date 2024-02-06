TS govt's tepid response to National Museum of Epigraphy

Hyderabad: It is one of its kind of story exclusive to the Telugu States. Where the country's prime ministers say "Yes" but, political bosses from Telugu States shun it.

Has this saga repeated after several decades and have political bosses in Telangana shunned establishing a national museum of epigraphy on a larger and independent campus? Has it gone the way, that for decades ago, Nehru reportedly offered to set up the first Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad? But it was established in Kharagpur, in an extensive land parcel of an old jail as the Telugu States turned down allocating the extent of land asked for.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy struck a disappointing note while laying the foundation stone for the first epigraphy museum in a block of Salarjung Museum on Monday. He said that when the idea of establishing this museum on behalf of the GoI came to PM Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced it in the budget.

Since it is my ministry, "I am from Hyderabad, I was born here, started and continued my political career here and became a minister. As soon as the proposal was mooted, I immediately approached the PM and brought it to his attention that it would be good if the museum was located in Hyderabad."

After talking to officials, the PM with magnanimity agreed to locate it in Hyderabad. The museum is one of the greatest institutes. Setting up this type of institute is welcomed with a red carpet by any State. "Many CMs were also invited to locate it in their States. "I have also written many letters to CM Revanth Reddy that we will set up such a museum."

The State allocates lands for many other programmes and party offices. But, "they are not responding to the fact that a first of its kind institute in India which will draw great respect and prestige for the city and the State." As a Union Minister, even when I asked and wrote letters, there was no answer. Otherwise, the first epigraphy museum of the country would have been established on a big campus if the land was given," rued Reddy. He said that finally, a decision was made to locate it in the Salar Jung Museum, which is owned by my department.

"As the Union Culture Minister, as a native of this region, I convinced the PM to bring an ambitious project to our blessed city. But, I could not get a response from the State government," he struck a disappointing note.