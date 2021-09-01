TS ICET 2021: Answer Key Released on icet.tsche.ac.in; Raise objection by September 4

TS ICET 2021 Answer Key: Today Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the Answer Key for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2021. Students can raise their objections, if any, by 5 pm on September 4, 2021. The TS ICET 2021 exam information is now available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

The final answer key and TS ICET 2021 results would be based completely on the objections raised by the students. Candidates should raise objections against TS ICET 2021 Answer Key by paying a specific fee for each section. The computer-based examination was conducted on August 19, and 20, 2021, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Students need to check the steps below to download TS ICET 2021 Answer Key and raise an objection.

TS ICET 2021 Answer Key: Steps to Download and Raise Objection

Go to the official website of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, icet.tsche.ac.in. Head to the 'Application' section on the homepage. Now click on 'Download response Sheets'. You can also click on the direct link here - TS ICET 2021 Answer Key To log in, enter the registration number and ICET hall ticket number. Check and download TS ICET 2021 Answer Key. For any future reference, t ake a print of the answer key.

TSCHE would consider the objections submitted in the specified format. According to the official notice, the objections raised in any other form will not be considered, and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Students need to send their objections on TS ICET 2021 Answer Key to convener.icet@tsche.ac.in on or before the deadline mentioned.

The result is expected to be released on September 17, 2021, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. In the TSICET 2021 exam, candidates will be given State-Wise ranks in the order of merit. As of now, students must download TS ICET 2021 Answer Key and guess their marks.