TS ICET 2021 spot admission notification issued

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Department of Technical Education on Thursday issued the notification for special round and spot admission for getting admissions into MBA and MCA courses through Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021.



According to the notification, candidates can register online, pay the processing fee and book slots for certificate verification on November 28 and 29. The certificate verification will be held on November 29 and candidates can exercise web options on November 29 The seats will be allotted on November 30.

Candidates who got the seats should pay tuition fee and self-report online through the website in addition to reporting at the allotted college on December 1.

The notification also says that the candidates who qualified in the TS ICET 2021 and did not attend earlier certificate verification can also take part in certificate verification process and exercise web options in the special round counselling.

Candidates who participated in the first and final phase counselling can also exercise web options using their old password and login ID for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment in the special round.

Students have also been asked to exercise web options for any of the colleges only assuming that vacancies are available.

The guidelines for spot admissions for MBA and MCA courses in private unaided colleges will be updated on the official website --tsicet.nic.in/on November 30.