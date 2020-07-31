TS inter 2020: Telangana inter board releases results of promoted students

TS inter 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday released the results of the second-year inter students who failed in the IPE, March 2020 declaring them as passed under the compartmental category.

The government cancelled the supplementary exams for the intermediate second-year students and promoted all the failed students by adding qualifying marks. Around 1,50,941 students who failed in the inter second-year have been passed. The students can download the revised marks memos from the official website of the board -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

A total of 3,74,492 students appeared in the second-year intermediate exams out of which 69.61 per cent students were passed. While in vocational courses, 37,139 students attended the exam out of which 61.20 per cent passed.

The students who were promoted in the exams can apply for admissions into conventional degree and professional courses without much delay.

The government has cancelled exams for SSC and failed second-year intermediate students as it is difficult to conduct exams in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the supplementary exams will be conducted for the first-year students who failed in IPE March 2020.