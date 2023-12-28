Live
Just In
TS Intermediate examination schedule released, here is the date sheet
The Telangana Intermediate Board on Thursday announced that the intermediate examinations will start from February 28. It has been said that practical exams will be conducted for the inter-second year students from February 1 to 15.
Inter First Year Schedule
28.02.2024: Second Language
01.03.2024: English
04.03.2024: Math 1, Botany, Political Science -1
06.03.2024: Maths – 2, Zoology, History
11.03.2024: Physics, Economics -1
13.03.2024: Chemistry, Commerce
15.03.2024: Public Administration, Bridge Course Maths-1
18.03.2024: Modern Language Paper, Geography -1
Inter Second Year Exam Schedule:
29.02.2024: Second Language
20.03.2024: English – 2
05.03.2024: Maths – 2A, Botany – 2, Political Science – 2
07.03.2024: Maths – 2B, Zoology – 2, History – 2
12.03.2024: Physics – 2, Economics – 2
14.03.2024: Chemistry – 2, Commerce – 2
16.03.2024: Public Administration, Bridge Course Maths-2
19.03.2024: Modern Language Paper, Geography -2