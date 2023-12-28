TS Intermediate examination schedule released, here is the date sheet

The Telangana Intermediate Board on Thursday announced that the intermediate examinations will start from February 28. It has been said that practical exams will be conducted for the inter-second year students from February 1 to 15.



Inter First Year Schedule

28.02.2024: Second Language

01.03.2024: English

04.03.2024: Math 1, Botany, Political Science -1

06.03.2024: Maths – 2, Zoology, History

11.03.2024: Physics, Economics -1

13.03.2024: Chemistry, Commerce

15.03.2024: Public Administration, Bridge Course Maths-1

18.03.2024: Modern Language Paper, Geography -1

Inter Second Year Exam Schedule:

29.02.2024: Second Language

20.03.2024: English – 2

05.03.2024: Maths – 2A, Botany – 2, Political Science – 2

07.03.2024: Maths – 2B, Zoology – 2, History – 2

12.03.2024: Physics – 2, Economics – 2

14.03.2024: Chemistry – 2, Commerce – 2

16.03.2024: Public Administration, Bridge Course Maths-2

19.03.2024: Modern Language Paper, Geography -2