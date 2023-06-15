Live
TS LAWCET 2023 results announced
Highlights
The TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2023 entrance exam results were released on Thursday by the Chairman of Higher Education Council Professor Limbadri.
Students who appeared for these exams can check the results on the official website at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/. It is known that the LAWCET exam was conducted on May 25 conducted on the auspices of Osmania University conducted
On the basis of the ranks obtained in the LAWCET and PG LCET, admissions will be made in the three-year, five-year LLB and LLM courses for the academic year 2023-24. Admissions are provided in more than 30 law colleges across the state of Telangana through counselling.
