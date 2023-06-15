TS LAWCET 2023 results announced

The TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2023 entrance exam results were released on Thursday by the Chairman of Higher Education Council Professor Limbadri. About 78.59 percent of students in LAWCET and 80.21 percent in PGLCET were qualified in the examination.

Students who appeared for these exams can check the results on the official website at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/. It is known that the LAWCET exam was conducted on May 25 conducted on the auspices of Osmania University conducted

On the basis of the ranks obtained in the LAWCET and PG LCET, admissions will be made in the three-year, five-year LLB and LLM courses for the academic year 2023-24. Admissions are provided in more than 30 law colleges across the state of Telangana through counselling.



