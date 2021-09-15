TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 result released

The Osmania University has announced the results of TS LAWCET and PGLCET today at the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) was held on August 23 in two sessions (10.30 AM – 12 noon and 2.30 PM – 4.00 PM). The exams were conducted by the Osmania University on the behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the results from the official website mentioned above.

How to check TS LAWCET result 2021?

Log on to lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter hall ticket no and date of birth and click on 'View rank card'.

Download the result appeared on screen

Take a printout of it for future use

TS LAWCET is conducted for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana.