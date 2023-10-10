TS made huge strides in every sector: IT Minister

Bhupalpally/Parkal: Telangana made huge strides in every sector, IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said. KTR who inaugurated Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), District Police Office and double bedroom houses at Bhupalpally on Monday said that Telangana is ranked number one in the per capita income in the country.

People need to understand the facts about the progress made by Telangana since 2014. From acute power shortage to uninterrupted power supply, barren lands to fertile tracts, Telangana witnessed a massive development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR said. KCR gave equal importance to welfare and development, KTR said, recalling the backwardness of Telangana before the formation of the State. So far, the KCR Government disbursed Rs 73,000 crore to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu, he added.

KTR came down heavily on Congress leaders, accusing it of spreading misinformation about power supply. Telangana is the only State in the country that gives Aasara pensions. Telangana Government carved out a new district with Bhupalpally as its headquarters. The backward Bhupalpally got a medical college, KTR said.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy said that agriculture witnessed a boost in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district due to the irrigation facilities. He appealed to KTR to set up an IT Tower besides setting up industries in the district. He predicted 100 seats for the BRS in the ensuing elections.

Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, MP P Dayakar, MLC S Madhusudhana Chary, district collector Bhavesh Mishra and superintendent of police Pulla Karunakar were among others present.

Later, KTR also participated in developmental works at Parkal. He inaugurated the municipal office building, RDO and Tahsildar offices. KTR also laid the foundation stones for development works worth Rs 114 crore. Later, he spoke at the Pragathi Nivedana meeting. MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik were among others present.