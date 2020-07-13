Hyderabad: The Telangana government would soon come out with a comprehensive action plan for the optimum utilisation of available water from all irrigation projects, including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, under various stages of progress on river Krishna and Godavari.

In a move to consolidate the Irritation department, the government has decided to revamp the entire department by creating more number of zones by merging the existing Major, Medium, Minor Irrigation Departments and Irrigation Development Corporation into a single wing.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday held a high-level review meeting on irrigation with his Cabinet colleagues and top officials of the Irrigation department at Pragati Bhavan.

The CM instructed the officials to prepare the action plan to ensure every acre of the farm land got irrigation facility as his government accorded utmost priority to bring every drop of water under utilisation for the benefit of farming community.

The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements made for the release of water from irrigation projects to the canals and filling of the water bodies in villages for irrigation purpose in the current Kharif season. He wanted all the reservoirs should be filled with water from the two major rivers before picking up the farming activity.

KCR suggested to the irritation officials to make full arrangements for year-long storage of at least 25 TMC to 30 TMC of water in the SRSP (Sriram Sagar Project) to meet the irrigation needs of 30 lakh acres.

The other projects like flood flow canal, Kakatiya canal, Upper and Mid Manair dams should also be filled with water and make available all through the year.

The CM also instructed the authorities to fill all projects mainly Jurala and Bheema lift schemes with Krishna waters soon after the upper riparian state of Karnataka releases water from the Narayanapur dam shortly.

The officials were also instructed to complete the reservoir under the Kalwakurthy lift scheme as early as possible.

Referring to the administrative delay in the completion of the irrigation schemes under the present system, KCR asserted that the newly-created zones in the Irrigation department will be headed by Chief Engineers who will monitor the maintenance of projects and reservoirs directly.

He also announced allocation of emergency funds to every irrigation official to take up the emergency works.