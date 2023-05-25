TS mulls grand decennial fete

Hyderabad: June 9 will be a big day for the artisans and the communities which are engaged in their traditional occupations for their livelihood as the Telangana government has decided to give them Rs 1 lakh each as financial assistance. This will be a special scheme for the artisans during the decennial celebrations of Telangana.

This decision was taken by the government on Thursday during the marathon day-long District Collectors’ meeting held at the Secretariat. This scheme will be applicable for most backward communities who are still pursuing their traditional occupations like Nayee Brahmins, Vishwa Brahmins, pot-makers, etc. A special committee headed by Minister for BC welfare Gangula Kamalakar would soon be submitting the modalities of the scheme to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR who reviewed the arrangements being made for the conduct of the 21-day Formation Day celebrations which would kick start from June 2 said the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme under which Rs 3 lakh incentive to the poor families who construct houses on their own house sites would be launched.

He instructed the District Collectors to organise the Decennial Celebrations in a grand manner and in a festive atmosphere. He said the celebrations should reflect the Telangana pride. He asked the officials to remember the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs during the six-decade struggle for separate state and display the achievements of the new state which stood as a role model for the entire country. The CM announced the release Rs 105 crore funds to the Collectors to meet the expenses for the State Formation Day celebrations.

KCR said that title deeds for 4,01,405 acres of podu land under the control of tribals in 2,845 villages in Tandalu Gudala will be given. He said 1,50,224 tribals would be benefited under the scheme. The Tribal Welfare department and the Collectors would open a bank account in the name of each beneficiary as soon as the land titles are given. The government will also extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to the beneficiaries through these accounts, he added.