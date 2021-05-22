TS POLYCET 2021 registrations to begin from May 24

TS POLYCET 2021: The registrations for POLYCET Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2021 will begin from May 24. Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent can apply for the test till June 11 without any late fee.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Friday announced the notification inviting online applications from the candidates. According to the notification, students can register with a late fee of Rs 100 and Rs 300 up to June 13 and 15 respectively.

The board said that the date of conduct of the exam will be announced late and the results will be declared 10 days after the exam.

The POLYCET 2021 is conducted by SBTET for admissions into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/technology. The exam is also held for the candidates seeking admissions into agricultural diploma courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries diploma courses offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University for the academic year 2021-22.