TS-SET-2024 notification released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Eligibility Test-2024 notification has been released for the eligibility test for Assistant Professors and Lecturers eligibility test.

The test will be conducted by the Osmania University. The announcement was made by the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Burra Venkatesham, and the Chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) Prof. R. Limbadri, and Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. D. Ravinder Yadav, and Vice-Chancellors of Mahatma Gandhi University, Prof. CH. Gopal Reddy and Satavahana University, Professor S. Mallesh; the Registrar of Osmania University, Prof. P. Lakshminarayana; OSD to OU VC, Prof. Reddya Naik, and the SET Member Secretary, Prof. G. Naresh Reddy.

The SET exams will be conducted on August 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Applications will be accepted from May 14 to July 2. Online applications can be submitted with a delinquent fee until July 26. Hall tickets will be available for download from the website starting from August 20,2024.