Live
Just In
TS-SET exam conducted peacefully
Hyderabad: The second day of the Telangana State - State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2023 was conducted peacefully and a majority of registered candidates took the test at 33 centres across the State on Sunday.
According to the report released by TS-SET - 2023 Examinations Member Secretary, Professor C Muralikrishna, stated that tests in the fields of Commerce, Physical Education, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Urdu were held at 33 locations and on the second day of the first session, 77. 66 per cent of students appeared for the tests.
Similarly, 75.80 per cent of students appeared for the second session, which was held at test centres that covered Social Work, Earth Science, Law, Public Administration, and Telugu.