TS struggled for funds on daily basis: Revanth

Hyderabad: Promising a transparent government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his reply to the discussion on state finances said that his government had made a beginning of putting documents in public domain with the white paper and it would hold discussion with all political parties before making any important law.

“In the past 10 years the state has been pushed into debt trap. The RBI’s daily report mirrored the unhealthy financial scenario. When TRS came to power Telangana’s average funds were sufficient for 303 days, which were reduced to half of the days in the past decade. The government on a daily basis sought loans from the RBI. The State remained reeling under fund crunch and struggled even to pay the salaries,” he said.

Responding to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s observation that the State government for proving its point had picked up statistics conveniently from RBI, CAG and even from the previous government, Revanth Reddy said that when budget estimates and actual expenditures are being discussed data is gathered and analysed from different sources.

CAG data was used when revenue receipts and expenditure was mentioned. RBI data was used when loans and advances were mentioned.



“We are not trying to place the previous government in the bad light or trying to gain political mileage out of this. They are bitter truths which people must know and these details are made public only after the Finance Secretary’s signature was verified,” he explained.

Stressing that the Congress government would maintain friendly relations with the Union Government for the sake of Telangana’s development, Revanth Reddy said he had called BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and sought his help for PM’s appointment to discuss the Centre’s support to various schemes and to get funds due to the state. Similarly, he had also invited AIMIM members to the Secretariat. He assured them that democratic and transparent form of governance would be practiced.