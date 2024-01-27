TS tableau showcases tribal freedom struggle at R-Day parade in Delhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana's tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Friday honoured the legacy of tribal freedom fighters who emerged as the guiding lights during India's struggle for independence.

The tableau celebrated the heroic efforts of leaders like Komaram Bheem, Ramji Gond, and Chityalallamma (Chakalillamma), whose indomitable spirits have become integral to the folklore of the region. Komaram Bheem and Ramji Gond stood tall, advocating for the freedom, dignity, and rights of indigenous tribal communities.

They employed guerrilla warfare tactics to garner wider support and spread a powerful message of empowerment and justice, encapsulated in the rallying cry "Jal, Jangal, Zameen (Water, Forest, Land)".

Chityalallamma, or Chakalillamma's unyielding resolve, galvanised the tillers and farmers' communities to confront and challenge their oppressors.

These visionary figures continue to serve as beacons of inspiration, embodying democratic values of justice and equality while advocating for the rights of marginalised communities.

In modern times, the establishment of Gram Sabhas and Panchayats stands as a testament to the enduring impact of these freedom fighters. These grassroots institutions empower local tribal populations, ensuring that their rightful claims to "Jal, Jangal, and Zameen" are recognised and protected.