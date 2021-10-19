TS told to file status report on Covid preparedness

Hyderabad: The Division Bench of State High Court directed the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana to inform the court within two weeks as to whether the directions and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, dated 21-9-2021 and 28-9-2021, are implemented scrupulously in the State to curtail further spread of Covid-19.

The Union Home Ministry has issued standard instructions to all the States informing them that there was a surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe and directing them to be vigilant in days ahead as the experts opined that the third wave might hit the country at any point of time.

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the court that all precautionary measures were taken in the State to keep the Covid-19 at bay and further informed that the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry were being strictly adhered to, and prayed the court to close the batch of PILs on Covid-19. Ravichander, Senior Counsel appearing in one of the PILs on Covid-19, informed the Division Bench that the huge gathering of people, Sunday-Funday events in the city and such incidents may lead to spurt in Covid-19 cases in the State.

He urged the court to issue directions to the State government to follow Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. The Central government says there is a surge in corona virus cases globally and all the States should impose curbs to curtail further spread of coronavirus, contended the senior counsel. The matter was adjourned by two weeks directing the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana to file a fresh status report. Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director appeared before the Division Bench.

