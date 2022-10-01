TSBIE announces Dasara holidays for all junior colleges from October 2 to 9

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has announced Dasara holidays (first term) for all junior colleges in the State from October 2 to 9.

After first term holidays, the colleges will reopen on October 10.

The Board directed principals of all junior colleges to adhere to holidays schedule strictly. It instructed principals and managements of private unaided junior colleges not to conduct any classes during Dasara holidays.

Violations of instructions would be viewed seriously and action including disaffiliation would be initiated against erring managements, the Board said.