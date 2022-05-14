TSBIE introduces live sessions on exam tips

Hyderabad: To guide students to cope with stress, instil confidence and courage to face examinations, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has appointed students counsellors and a psychologist. For the first time it introduced live sessions on exam tips on TSAT channel by psychologists. It is getting a huge response.

According to TSBIE, for the first time, deaf interpreters were introduced along with live sessions on exam tips, study/concentration skills, how to overcome examination anxiety and stress management were telecast by psychologists. The board recorded and telecast regularly video lessons by psychologists in English, Telugu, Hindi, and Urdu through TSAT Vidya & Nipuna channels.

They are uploaded on the department's YouTube channel, "Department of Intermediate e-Learning Telangana. Daily around 200-300 calls are being received on toll-free number 18005999333, said a senior officer.