TSBIE notifies academic calendar for 2023-24

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released a tentative annual academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24 with 227 working days and 77 holidays.

For the current academic year of 2022-23, the summer holidays for all categories of junior colleges will be from April 1 to May 31, a TSBIE communiqué said.

The academic calendar for the ensuing academic year applies to the general and vocational junior colleges.

Accordingly, all junior colleges will be reopened on June 1, 2023, after the summer vacation for the first and second-year intermediate courses. Dasara holidays will be from October 19 to 25, and the junior colleges will be reopened on October 28.

The half-yearly examinations will be held from November 20 to 25, followed by the Sankranti holidays from January 13 to 16, 2024. The colleges will be reopened on January 17.

The pre-final examinations are scheduled from January 22 to 29, 2024, and the practical examinations of the Intermediate Public Examinations-2024 (IPE-2024) will be held in the second week of February 2024.

The schedule of theory examinations of IPE-2024 will be in the first week of March 2024, and the last working day for that academic year will be March 31, 2024.

The summer vacation for the academic year 2023-24 will be from April 1 to May 31. The TSBIE said that the advanced supplementary examinations (IPASE)-2024 will be held in the last week of May 2024. All the junior colleges after the summer vacation will be reopened from June 1, 2024.

Of the 304 days during the 2023-24 academic year, it was proposed that the colleges should function for 227 working days with 77 holidays. It includes Sundays, festive holidays and vacations.

The Board has asked the principals and managements of all private and un-aided colleges to strictly comply with the directions relating to the summer holidays, and the Sundays, festive days declared by the State government. Besides, the colleges are asked not to commence only as per the admission schedule of the TSBIE. Any deviations would be taken seriously, it warned.