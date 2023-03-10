TSCHE deliberates on affiliation, change of syllabus from ensuing AY

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday convened a meeting of six vice-chancellors of State universities and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE).

The meeting, presided by TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri, discussed the bucket system, affiliation system, University Management System (UMS) and NAAC grading.

Prof. Limbadri described the bucket system as a good initiative that enables students to choose their subjects as per their interests and employable opportunities. The TSCHE officials and VCs also thoroughly discussed the affiliation system and ways to improve it. Accordingly, they decided to grant generic affiliation instead of course-wise affiliation to under-graduate degree colleges across the State from the academic year 2023-24. This initiative will make the affiliation process more student and management-friendly. The affiliation process, including increase and decrease of intake in UG courses, besides opening or closure of courses, will henceforth be done online through UMS.

To ensure good standards in the higher education system, officials decided to encourage all higher educational institutions in the State to go for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading.