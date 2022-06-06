TSCHE releases notification for CPGET 2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday released the notification for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 for admission into post-graduation and integrated courses in all the universities in the State that include Osmania University, Kakatiya, Palamur, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana, JNTU, Hyderabad and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam universities.

Candidates can apply through www.cpget.tsche.ac.in and last date of submission without a late fee is on July 4. The exams will commence from July 20 tentatively.

Prof R Limbadri, Chairman TSCHE stated that all elaborate arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the CPGET 2022 and the specific changes as to how entry into the PG courses under the umbrella of Social Sciences and languages like English, Telugu is made open to graduates from any stream a departure from the practice until last year.

Prof I Pandu Ranga Reddy, Convenor for CPGET 2022 said that status of seats available and the number of seats filled during CPGET 2021 in which 71 percent of the seats were filled by the girl students and conveyed the logistics of the exam centres available in Telangana for smooth conduct of the entrance exams. He also exhorted the students to ensure that they upload the latest certificates of Income and caste to avoid delay in the admission process.

Vice-Chairman TSCHE, Prof. V. Venkata Ramana stated that Hyderabad is becoming a hub for education across the country.