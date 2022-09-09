TSCHE to hold 2-day workshop

Hyderabad: To create global employment and education opportunities for the State students, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to revise French as a second language syllabus. It launched a uniform syllabus for all State universities drafted as per the common European framework for feference for languages.

In order to upskill the French language teachers on the revised syllabus and the pedagogical tools to be used, TSCHE will organise a two-day workshop from September 27 at OU College of Arts and Social Sciences. The workshop flyer was released by TSCHE officials on Thursday

According to a release, the workshop is being jointly organised by SWREIS, Osmania University in partnership with Alliance Francaise. The sessions will focus on different components of French teaching delivered by experts from Alliance Francaise, EFLU and OU.