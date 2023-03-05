TSCHE to roll out uniform grade, credit systems in universities

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is mulling to introduce a uniform credit system in all the conventional State universities from the next academic year.

Besides, it has decided to revise the syllabus of all the subjects from the coming academic year.

Against this backdrop, the TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri said an expert committee with the Vice-Chancellors of Osmania University, Satavahana University, and Mahatma Gandhi University to look into the existing UG curriculum pattern and restructuring the credit system, grading system and revision of syllabus at UG level in the Telangana State. The Vice-Chancellor of Satavahana University will be the chairperson of the committee.

A meeting to discuss these issues was held on Saturday with the expert committee and the chairpersons of the Board of Studies of different subjects of the six conventional universities. The stakeholders were asked to prepare the revised curriculum before the beginning of the academic year 2023-24.

Prof Limbadri discussed in detail about the existing UG curriculum, grading system and credit points, and said, "in view the employability and emerging trends for revision of syllabi there is a need for introducing new courses from the academic year 2023-24. In the revised syllabus students would be allowed to choose the course of their interest in all disciplines,"

The Vice-Chancellor of Satavahana University said that the uniform grading system will be implemented in all the universities and also suggested the existing credit system be continued. Prof Limbadri suggested that the experts from subject-wise teams in consultation with the other universities should prepare the revised syllabi as early as possible.

The Osmania University Vice Chancellor said that the BoS of universities will work in coordination with the senior faculty and HoDs of government degree colleges. Vocational courses may be introduced so that employability could be enhanced.

The VC of Mahatma Gandhi University opined that the syllabus, grading system and credit system should be uniform in all universities to face the common entrance tests and to pursue higher education for students.