TSDCA raids on quacks

Hyderabad: The TSDCA (Drug Control Authority) carried out raids at clinics operated by unlicensed medical practitioners in Pashamylaram, Patancheru, and Gudipadu villages, Singareni mandal, Khammam district.

At Pashamylaram, the DCA teams raided a clinic operated by one G Nageshwar Rao and Md Ismail in Gadepadu, Khammam district. Both were practicing medicine by claiming that they were Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) without any qualification. The DCA officials detected over 150 varieties of medicines and seized Rs 2.30 lakh worth of medicines.

The DCA officials detected several higher-generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinics during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of rural public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’. The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5 pm.