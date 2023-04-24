TSDPS and IMD predicts rainfalls in Hyderabad till April 27

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert predicting rainfall till April 27 in the city.

The six zones in Hyderabad including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally is likely to be cloudy sky, with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers towards the evening or night, the IMD predicted.

It is reported that Hyderabad is expected to receive rainfall and the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 36 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also predicted light rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places in the evening/night for the next three days.

It is to mention here that the yellow alert is not limited to Hyderabad and is not valid for the entire state of Telangana. The temperature in other parts of the state may go as high as 42 degrees Celsius, making it important for people to stay indoors and keep themselves hydrated.

In view of the predictions made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.