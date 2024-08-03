  • Menu
TSIC extends 'Intinta Innovator' deadline to Aug 10

TSIC extends ‘Intinta Innovator’ deadline to Aug 10
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) announced on Friday that the application deadline for the Intinta Innovator 2024 programme has been extended till August 10.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) announced on Friday that the application deadline for the Intinta Innovator 2024 programme has been extended till August 10.

According to officials, the programme, now in its sixth year, aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, especially in rural Telangana. It provides a platform for individuals to showcase their ideas and solutions to local challenges. Innovators, particularly from rural Telangana, are invited to submit their groundbreaking ideas and innovations. The most promising solutions addressing local challenges will be recognised with awards on August 15. This year’s programme aims to expand its reach and provide comprehensive support to aspiring innovators.

The application process for IIP 2024 is straightforward. Innovators can submit applications via WhatsApp to 9100678543, including their name, age, photo, occupation, village, mandal, innovation name, a 100-word description, four high-resolution images, and two videos (under two minutes) showcasing the innovation’s function.

