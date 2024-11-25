Live
TSIC launches ‘Innovations 101’ coffee table book
Hyderabad: The Telangana Innovation Cell (TSIC) on Saturday launched “Innovations 101’ coffee table book.
The event was graced by Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, IT and C Department, Telangana. This state-of-the-art publication showcases 101 rural innovations from across Telangana.
According to TSIC officials, the 'Innovations 101' coffee table book is a collective effort of the entire team at the Telangana Innovation Cell. It provides a comprehensive overview of the State's innovation ecosystem, highlighting successful innovation stories and offering practical insights for aspiring innovators. This was launched considering its potential to be helpful for all ecosystem partners, investors, and mentors, which will further aid rural innovators in scaling up their ideas.