TSICET-2023 notification released, exam on May 26, 27

Warangal: The notification for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2023) for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course was released by TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri at the Kakatiya University here on Tuesday.

Interested and eligible candidates can register and submit their application forms online from March 6 to May 6 without any late fee. While the fee for the test is Rs 550 for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, others have to pay Rs 750.

"The last day for the registration and submission of the applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is May 12, and with a late of Rs.500, it is May 18," TSICET Convener Prof P Varalaxmi said.

The exam will be held for two days on May 26 and 27 in two sessions each day. The announcement of the preliminary key will be done on June 5, and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is June 8. The results will be announced on June 20. The test will be conducted at 75 centres.

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh thanked the TSCHE chairman R Limbadri for entrusting the university with the responsibility of conducting the exam. The KU is conducting the ICET for the 14th time.

For more details, candidates can visit the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in. KU Registrar T Srinivas Rao was also present.