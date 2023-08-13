Live
TSPSC announces Group 2 exam new schedule
Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has announced new schedule for the conduct of Group -2 exam. As per the new schedule, the Group -2 exam will be conducted on November 2 and 3 this year.The timing for the examination is between 10:00 am and 12:30 and 2:30 pm and 5 pm. The candidates have been asked to download the applications from the official website of the Public Service Commission.
The government has postponed the group 2 exams which were scheduled to be held on August 29 and 30 after the job aspirants staged dharnas demanding for more time to prepare for the competitive exams.
With the intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday, the State Public Service Commission took the decision of the postponement of the group 2 exam.