TSPSC chief Janardhan Reddy quits

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman B Janardhan Reddy resigned from his post on Monday. With the change of guard in the State, several individuals who were enjoying nominated posts resigned. The TSPSC chairman also resigned on Monday. The Governor, Tamililisai Soundararajan, has accepted the resignation and sent it to the government. Janardhan Reddy was appointed as the chairman of TSPSC in May 2021.

