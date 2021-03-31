TSPSC gets new interim chairman

Telangana government appointed Chintha Sailu as new interim chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). This comes after the tenure of sitting interim chairman Krishna Reddy ended and the Sailu was the only member left in the TSPSC.

Chintha Sailu will continue as the chairman of TSPSC until the government appoints a full-fledged chairman. It is learned that the interim chairman for TSPSC was appointed last December.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) which took office on December 17, 2014 with a chairman and three members, lost all of them owing to the retirement on their completion of their six-year term. Only two members left in the commission -- Krishna Reddy and Chintha Sailu.

However, with the retirement of Krishna Reddy, Chintha Sailu was appointed as interim chairman of TSPSC.