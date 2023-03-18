TSPSC paper leak row: KTR takes wind out of Bandi's sails

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the comments of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday warned the saffron party leader against politicising theTSPSC issue for selfish gains. He assured justice for the unemployed.

The minister lambasted Bandi on TSPSC paper leak issue. "Bandi Sanjay's baseless allegations against the State government without knowing the fact that TSPSC was a constitutional body and the government had a limited role to play shows the level of ignorance of the BJP president, asserted Rao.

He remarked that BJP was trying to create unrest among the unemployed youth by attributing the mistake made by one individual to the entire TSPSC. He reminded that it was Bandi Sanjay who appealed to the youth to leave jobs and stop preparing for exams to campaign for the BJP. He noted that there were numerous instances of paper leaks in various BJP-ruled States; BJP had no moral right to question BRS government's commitment for the unemployed. In eight years, 13 question papers were leaked in Modi's State Gujarat. Does Bandi Sanjay have the guts to ask for Modi's resignation, questioned Rao.

He said when any issue happens, how the government reacts was important. As soon as the paper leak issue came out, the State government acted swiftly, constituted a SIT and arrested all the accused. He said though the incident was unfortunate, keeping in mind the future of all eligible candidates and to deliver justice, TSPSC had cancelled the Group-1 prelims exams.

The minister appealed to youth and students of Telangana that there was no need to worry about recruitment. He assured that the government would take all measures to ensure justice to every unemployed youth in the State. The government had already shown its commitment to the unemployed by filling up more than twice the number of jobs promised. The government has brought a new zonal system, unlike anywhere else in the country, with the lofty ambition of getting 95 per cent jobs for youth of Telangana, which was proof of the government's commitment towards welfare of youth, he said.

The minister said that Bandi Sanjay resorted to a similar type of baseless personal allegation earlier with regard to Intermediate examinations without having minimum awareness on the functioning of government wings. He warned that Bandi would have to face criminal cases in future for his politically-motivated conspiracies. He warned the BJP to stop politicising the issue for its selfish gains.