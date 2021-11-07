TSRTC bus charges likely to increase, official decision awaited

The Telangana government is likely to hike the TSRTC charges. Against this backdrop, a meeting on raising RTC bus fares has been held at the Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay's office in Khairatabad.



The meeting was attended by Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, MD Sajjanar, and RTC officials.

The meeting has reportedly decided to increase the price of Pallevelugu buses by 25 paise per kilometer, express and then services by 30 paise, city ordinary buses by 25 paise and metro deluxe by 30 paise.

The Telangana government will officially announce this after a nod from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.