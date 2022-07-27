TSRTC Bus Tracking initiated to track the buses

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve citizen services, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has identified 96 depots across Telangana and 4,170 special type buses for the implementation of Bus Tracking to provide the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of their bus services for the convenience of passengers.

TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar announced that the TSRTC has launched a Mobile app in Google play store by name 'TSRTC Bus Tracking' for tracking buses. "This initiative will help the passengers know the arrival and departure of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby States to where TSRTC services are available. Passengers can plan their travel accordingly to avoid waiting for the bus at the bus stops / stations," said Sajjanar.

Sajjanar said that 140 buses have been identified for pilot project of which 40 a/c Pushpak buses of Cantonment and Miyapur-2 depots will be operated to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on different routes and 100 long distance buses of Miyapur-1 and Picket depots will be operated on routes like Srisailam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhadrachalam, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam will be tracked as of now.

The 'TSRTC Bus Tracking' app will provide the passengers accurate information on bus arrival at the bus stop near to the Passenger's location.

In a couple of months all reservation services and special type services of the district as well as Hyderabad city will also be added to the Tracking app.

Sajjanar requested the passengers to download the App from Google play store and offer their valuable suggestions for further improvements in the App. He said that a link to download the App is also provided in TSRTC Official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

♦ Provides tracking of buses both in Hyderabad City and District services separately

♦ Provides Expected time of Arrival (ETA) for your origin and destination points

♦ Search for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad Electric buses (Pushpak) which run 24/7 for the convenience of passengers

♦ Search for Bus services between from and to places/stages for Special type services like Garuda plus, Rajadhani, Super Luxury, Deluxe & Express buses in District

♦ Search for Bus services between from and to places/stages for Special type services like Pushpak (Airport services), Metro Luxury, Metro Deluxe and Metro Express buses in Hyderabad City

♦ Search by Bus number to know the exact arrival of the Bus

♦ View your current Location and nearest bus stop in the App and plan your Trip

♦ Use Emergency services from TSRTC like woman helpline, report breakdowns and accidents, if any

♦ Passengers can provide their Feedback on Conductor and Driver Behaviour, Bus condition and Driving