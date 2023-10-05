TSRTC DA balm for employees

Hyderabad: In good news before the merger, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced 4.8 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, which will be paid along with October month salary.

The TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar on Wednesday announced the DA. He also announced release of all pending DA instalments for employees. Sajjanar said the management had recently decided to grant 4.8 per cent DA to employees from July this year. The DA will be paid along with October salary.

He said, “TSRTC employees are working hard. They are providing better and quality services to passengers and taking them to their destinations safe and sound. The role of employees is crucial in the growth of the company.

The company, which prioritises welfare of employees, has sanctioned 9 DAs in instalments from 2019 till now. With the latest DA sanction, all DAs are paid by the company to employees.”

However, the RTC union leaders have demanded payment of DA arrears. Thanking the corporation MD for sanctioning DA, they said total DA pertaining to 173 months should be paid by the corporation.