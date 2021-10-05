TSRTC deploys 4,045 special buses for Dasara

To cater the rush, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has deployed 4,045 special buses for the Dasara festival. The buses will be run from October 8 to 15, said Rangareddy district regional manager Varaprasad.

Of the total buses, 3,085 buses will be run to various places in Telangana and 950 buses will be run to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka from BHEL, Lingampallly, Chandanagar, Miyapur crossroads, KPHB colony, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, Dilsukhnagar, ECIL crossroads, LB Nagar crossroads, Aramghar crossroads along with Jubilee bus station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), added Varaprasad.

Varaprasad further added that around 1.5 per cent of excess fare will be collected in the buses with the reservation. "It is estimated that the TSRTC would get around Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore income for the Dasara festival," he continued.

Buses to Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Karimnagar, Nizamabad will be run from Jubilee Bus Station and buses to Warangal, Parakala, Mahabubabad, Bhongir and Yadagirigutta will be run from Uppal crossroads. And the buses to Nalgonda, Kodad, Suryapet will be run from Dilsukhnagar.

TSRTC buses towards Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Ongole and Nellore will be run from Old CBS and other buses will be run from MGBS.