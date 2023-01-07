TSRTC holds meeting with police, transport officials

Hyderabad: To ensure a safe arrival of passengers during the upcoming Sankranti festive season, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar held a coordination meeting with the officials of Transport and Police departments on Friday.

In the meeting, officials from TSRTC shared a detailed presentation, highlighting the measures taken to tackle passenger-crowding issues during the period, as well as on the arrangement of special buses.

During the meeting, Sajjanar stated that authorities have been assigned the duty to inform people about the risks of traveling in private vehicles. He asked people to not take any chances and instead reach their destinations using TSRTC buses.

The corporation is operating as many as 4,233 special buses for Sankranti, including 1184 from JBS, 1133 from LB Nagar, 814 from Aramghar, 683 from Uppal and 419 from KPHB/BHEL.

TSRTC predicts that there would be an influx of traffic between January 10 and 14. Sajjanar requested the police and Transport officials to collaborate with TSRTC and monitor any transportation via private vehicles. According to TSRTC, for the Sankranti festive season, a total of 585 buses have been reserved in advance, which is available on www.tsrtconline.in.

Buses to Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Medak will depart from JBS, Khammam and Nalgonda. Buses towards Vijayawada will leave from L B Nagar, Mahabubnagar and Kurnool are available from Aramghar, Warangal and those towards Thorur at Uppal, Sathupalli and Bhadrachalam.