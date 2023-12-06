TSRTC leaps into digital mode, implements ERP project

Hyderabad: First in country, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) takes a significant leap in digital transformation with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project, focusing on improving operational efficiency and providing enhanced services to passengers.

At the corporate office in Bus Bhavan on Tuesday, the TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar along with CEO of Nalsoft Private Limited Nalluri Venkat, launched the Centralised Integrated Solution (CIS) project which utilises the latest Oracle ERP application, integrating modules like Finance, Human Resource Management System (HRMS), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), PayRoll, and Depot Operations.

According to TSRTC, with a vast network of 9,000 plus buses, around 50,000 staff, TSRTC daily operates 35 lakh kms, serving approximately 45 lakh passengers and connecting about 10,000 towns and villages. Realising the need for technological advancement, the corporation has initiated the CIS project, a state-of-the-art ERP system in the corporation.

An MOU was signed with Nalsoft Private Limited on January 30, 2023, for the CIS project in TSRTC, which was successfully completed within 10 months.

On this occasion, Sajjanar said that the corporation has implemented the ERP project in a record time of 10 months. The CIS project enables effective management of revenues and timely actions for cost control. It provides data integrity, centralised data availability, data security, optimum manpower utilisation and enables for faster and intelligent decision making.

Nalluri Venkat of Nalsoft expressed his satisfaction with the project’s completion, highlighting its significance as the first of its kind in indian state transport undertakings. YNV Trinadha Babu of Hansa Equity Partners said that no organisation can progress without using technology in day-to-day operations. He said that there is a possibility that the management of activities will become easier through the CIS project. It is a good result that TSRTC is progressing by overcoming many challenges.

The features of the CIS Project includes the streamlining of all HR functions from recruitment to retirement; Centralisation of PayRoll management. Digitalisation of core finance functions, including accounts receivables, account payables, general ledger, fixed assets and GST, integration of these modules with other modules and systems for faster and accurate information flow and decision making.

The process improvement for maintenance activities at depots, zonal workshops, tyre retreading shops, and body building units increases visibility and efficiency in procurement of materials, stocking, distribution, and scrapping. Real-time data updates, comprehensive reporting, and enhanced visibility across the organisation.