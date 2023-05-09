TSRTC offers T-24 ticket for Rs 80 to women

Hyderabad: The TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) on Monday decided to attract more number of women passengers towards its bus services by slashing the price of its T-24 ticket to Rs 80 from the existing Rs 90 per women passenger. The revised rate of the ticket will come into force from Tuesday. The ticket will be available in all the ordinary, metro express bus service conductors of the corporation.

TSRTC, chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar said they had initially reduced the price of the T-24 ticket from Rs 100 to Rs 90 for the women passengers and added that they had now decided to slash further to Rs 80 per ticket by keeping in view of the growing demand for it. He said they were selling around 40,000 tickets per day and hoped thatthe total number of the sold tickets would go up in the coming days due to the fresh slash.

T-6 tickets are also provided for women and senior citizens for Rs 50 per ticket and added that the women and senior citizens could travel in their city buses between 10 am to 4 pm of the day after purchasing the ticket.