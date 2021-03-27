TSRTC staff too will get pay revision: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that the government would implement pay revision to the staff of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while replying to a discussion on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly on Friday.

He said that salaries of the government employees were enhanced now the pay scales of the TSRTC staff would also be revised. The government provided Rs 3,000 crore in the budget for the corporation and it would be further strengthened.

The Chief Minister also promised to provide salaries to the panchayat secretaries from April. Responding to the allegations that the panchayat secretaries were pressurised, he said that the government's intention was not to pressurise the secretaries but work should be done.

The effect of the pressure was that there is greenery in the villages, he said.