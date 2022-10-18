TSRTC to introduce 10 hired E-double-decker buses

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's iconic double-decker buses are to make a comeback on city roads soon. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to introduce 10 new electric double-decker buses. The corporation will hire 10 e-double-decker buses on a rental basis which would operate on three routes.

According to TSRTC, a tender notification will be issued by next week urging companies interested in plying these buses on rental basis to come forward under the cross-cost model.

"The company which gets the tender will have to enter into an agreement with the company that operates the buses on a rental basis and supply these buses to the TSRTC which will pay fixed rent based on per km charge to the company," said an RTC official.However, it is said the RTC is running at a loss which does not have the financial capability to purchase them.

As each electric double-decker costs Rs 2.2 crore, the TSRTC management is planning to first take them on rent. This will also make it the first organisation in the country to hire double-decker buses! As per a feasibility study conducted by RTC officials, the double-decker buses can be operated on three routes—Patancheru- Koti, Jeedimetla-CBS and Afzalgunj – Mehdipatnam. Ten buses might be hired and operated on these routes.

In the past, Minister K T Rama Rao had informed that the government would introduce double-decker buses in Hyderabad again and directed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar to look into the matter.

The TSRTC had geared up for introducing these buses at that time.Tenders were also called for the purchase of regular double-decker buses. Ashok Leyland got the contract; but as the government had not announced any financial assistance for the purchase of new buses, the RTC had decided to hire them on rent. But it was delayed due to fund crunch.