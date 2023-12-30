TSRTC to lease out its vacant open spaces

Hyderabad: In a move to mobilize funds to tide over the financial crisis , the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) invited e-tenders for leasing out its vacant spaces across Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

With availability of lands in prime locations like Kachiguda, Medchal, Shamirpet, and Hakimpet, TSRTC is welcoming proposals for interested parties keen on establishing automobile service centres/showrooms, in-city warehouses, and logistics on the lands available for lease.

The available land areas range from 2.83 to 4.14 acres, offering ample room for potential lossess to establish or expand their businesses.

For more details regarding the tender process and application, interested parties can reach out to the Deputy Chief Personnel Manager at 9959224433 between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

The closing date for submitting tenders is January 18, 2024. Available land for lease in different areas: Kachiguda – 4.14 acres. Medchal – 2.83 acres and Shamirpet – 3.26 acres. Officials said that the TSRTC has introduced free bus travel for women recently and the corporation was incurring a loss of nearly Rs 5 crore every day. The leasing out of the RTC lands would help to overcome the losses and run the Corporation without any financial crisis in the coming days. Some more costly lands owned by RTC in the Municipal Corporations and other major municipalities will also be identified and given to them for lease to earn more revenues.